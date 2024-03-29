Game I Bowl series for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will play game I of the Fiji Airways Bowl series against the Melbourne Storm tomorrow.

The concept of the Fiji Airways Bowl was put together by Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll and Fiji Airways Marketing Manager Christina Templin to celebrate Fiji Airways sponsorship of both the Melbourne Storm and Kaiviti Silktails.

Featuring alongside our Silktails Captain Timoci Kotoisuva in the Bowl artwork, is former QVS student, Fiji Bati and Storm legend Tui Kamikamica.

Game II of the Fiji Airways Bowl will be played when the Storm come to Fiji for our Round 16 clash in Nadi.

Meanwhile, coach Wes Naiqama has made a change to his backline for tomorrows round four match against Storm as he searches for their first win in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Naiqama has dropped winger Bili Taria, moved centre Emosi Daubitu out to the flank and brought in Mosese Taramecegu into the centres.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2 channel at 5pm.