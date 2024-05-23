Football

Rewa falls in Tahiti

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 23, 2024 7:03 pm

AS Pirae players celebrate after beating Rewa FC in the semi-final [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

It was a heart breaking moment for Rewa FC as they failed to make it to the OFC Men’s Champions League final in Tahiti.

The side was defeated 4-2 by AS Pirae this evening.

Rewa was leading 1-nil until the 89th minute.

Patrick Joseph put Rewa in front when he netted a penalty in the 34th minute after Epeli Valevou was fouled inside the box.


Rewa players celebrate Patrick Joseph’s goal [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

It was an electrifying afternoon, filled with tension and heart-stopping moments, with both sides living to expectations in their desperate bid to reach the final.


[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Just when the Delta Tigers were starting to sense that victory was around the corner, AS Pirae leveled the score at 1-all thanks to a Desire Ngiamba goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.


Desire Ngiamba celebrates after scoring for AS Pirae [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The drama escalated as Pirae’s Ngiamba was granted another penalty in the dying moments of added time for a 2-1 scoreline.

The hosts lead was cut short when Rewa made a stunning counter-attack before Samuela Kautoga, pierced the Tahitians’ hopes with a dramatic equalizer in the 97th minute.


Rewa FC players celebrate Samuela Kautoga’s goal [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

AS Pirae’s Patrick Tepa scored their third goal in the 99th minute of play in the extra spell.


Patrick Tepa celebrates after scoring for AS Pirae [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Kautoga had a perfect opportunity to equalize but failed to capitalize before an own goal by Peniame Drova gave the hosts a 4-2 lead.

Rewa FC head coach, Rodeck Singh says he is very proud of his players for their gallant performance.

“We stayed calm and we managed to get goals on our own and then play this game until the extra time. Yes there were a few here and there- there was some kind of decisions in attack but again it is part and parcel of the game. Despite all that, I am absolutely proud of the boys today.”


[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

AS Pirae will face Auckland City in the final at 4pm on Saturday.


[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

