PM bags bronze in shot-put event

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka secured a bronze medal after participating in the Men’s Masters Shot Put event this afternoon at the Oceania Athletics Championship.

In a Facebook post, he says that participating was a morale booster and at 75 he hopes to inspire the younger generation to develop a habit of keeping fit and staying healthy.

The Prime Minister threw a distance of 7.09 meters placing third behind Phillip Rowlands of Australia, who secured gold with a throw of 10.11 meters and Robert Holzer who won silver with a throw of 7.65 meters.

He adds that he was glad to have the support of his wife, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who watched from the sidelines while he participated in the competition.



Rabuka also conveyed his best wishes to all the athletes competing in the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships, which concludes this weekend.