Patience pays off for Lewatu

Cilia Lewatu

Patience and hard work have paid off for Fiji Pearls’ newest addition Cilia Lewatu who is set to make her debut in the coming days at the PacificAus Sports Series in Australia.

While waiting for an opportunity, Lewatu stayed active by playing cricket and rugby, keeping herself prepared for the right time to represent Fiji in netball.

Now, with her long-awaited chance finally here, she is eager to showcase her talent on the international stage.

Article continues after advertisement

Lewatu says it’s more than just a dream come true for young Lewatu as she hopes to help the Pearls make the country proud in the Series.

“Being selected in the final 15 squad was a dream come true. I know I have been playing cricket and rugby and represented Fiji in cricket too but still I never gave up on achieving my goals to be in the Fiji Pearls.”

The PacificAus Sports Series will run from the 17th to the 22nd of this month at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane.