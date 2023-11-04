Silver medal in men's 4x400m final

The Team Fiji men’s 4×400 meters relay team have won a silver medal at the 2023 Pacific Games.
The young quartet put up a brave fight but were eventually beaten to the tape by Papua New Guinea.
PNG also claimed the gold medal in the women’s 4×400 meters relay final.
Team Fiji finished in fourth place behind New Caledonia and New Zealand.
Our powerlifting continues to impress with Kurt Wise winning a silver medal in the men’s 120kg category.
Earlier in the day, Salacieli Tamanitadruku won silver in the 105kg weight class.
