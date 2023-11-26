Vateitei aims to inspire female referees

[Source: NRL]

Sainimere Vateitei aims to inspire more women and young girls in Fiji to become rugby league officials.

The 19-year-old made history at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands as a member of the first cohort of Pacific women to referee at an international tournament.

Vateitei, who completed her school exams before travelling to the Solomon Islands, took part as a referee, touch judge and sideline referee during the three-day tournament.

She says she is grateful for the opportunity to officiate at the regional meet and learn from the other referees, especially those from Australia.

Vateitei began officiating at local schools competitions and says she has developed her refereeing skills through attending training workshops run by the Australian Government-supported NRL in Fiji program and the Australian Defence Force.

She adds she is trying to encourage other female referees in Fiji and that the local scene needs more female referees, as it will help gender equality.