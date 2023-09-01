Nasinu Gold retains title

Nasinu Gold remains at the helm of the Digicel Punjas National Netball Championship.

The side retains the title for the third year in a row, defeating Lautoka Stars 26-9 in the final at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Lautoka however, returns home with a trophy, claiming the Under-19 title after 10 years.

They beat Fiji Secondary School 26-11.

In the senior grade, Ra has also defended their title for the second consecutive time.

Ra One overcame Ra Two 26-13.

In the men’s division, Suva beat Lautoka Shooting Stars 25-13.