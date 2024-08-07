Freedom of choice in sports should be celebrated

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says the importance of females having choices in sports is a milestone worth celebrating.

This as several netball players have transitioned to rugby and other sports, reflecting this growing trend.

Koster says this is an exciting shift, as it shows players’ eagerness to explore new sports.

“Whether they play netball or rugby, it’s a choice that they make and having said that, yes a number of netball players have moved to rugby, they have given it a try, it’s an exciting thing to try out, some have actually come back to netball.”

Koster remains confident that the netball academy offers a robust pathway and development plan for future netball stars in Fiji.

She adds that through this pathway, two players from the 21 & Under grade debuted for the Fiji Pearls this year.

Meanwhile, the Crest Chicken Fiji Secondary School Netball Championships will be held in Suva from the 21st to the 23rd of this month.