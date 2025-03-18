Kabaddi World Cup: India begin campaign on winning note, defeating Italy in men’s category

[Source: Sporting News]

In Kabaddi World Cup 2025, Indian Men’s team defeated Italy 64-22 in England.

In inaugural match of the event, England Men’s team won against Hungary 101-25.

The first to be held outside Asia, the competition will span 7 days with over 60 matches, taking place in Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton – in the West Midlands region of the United Kingdom.

Article continues after advertisement

The men’s competition started on Monday. On the other hand, the women’s competition will feature 6 teams with two groups – D and E.

India will compete in Group D along with Wales and Poland.

This is the second edition of the Kabaddi World Cup being hosted by World Kabaddi. At the inaugural edition, hosted by Malaysia in 2019, India won both the men’s and women’s crowns.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.