Reason behind Melbourne Cup’s shock scratching revealed: Late Mail

[Source: Horse Racing]

After the shock scratching of promising Melbourne Cup roughie Cleveland on Monday, the reason for the withdrawal has now been revealed.

It was a $51 chance but, just hours after being cleared by Racing Victoria veterinarians on Monday afternoon, was scratched on vet’s advice.

Michael Dee was set to ride the horse which won the Mooney Valley Cup last month.

Article continues after advertisement

“Subsequent to passing his physical veterinary inspection earlier today, trainer Kris Lees has reported to Stewards that Cleveland now has an elevated temperature and is not fit to take his place in tomorrow’s race,” the stewards said.

Luckily, Kris Lees will still have a runner in the form of Irish import Kalapour, a seven-year-old who won the Gr.3 Lexus Archer Stakes while being ridden by legendary jockey Damien Oliver.

And there’s been good news for Oliver’s final Melbourne Cup, after his ride Alenquer passed a vet inspection at 3.30am on Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Alenquer presented with a stone bruise after trackwork and had a hoof pad applied by veterinarians. The six-year-old gelding was inspected again on Monday before being provisionally cleared on Tuesday morning – but will undergo yet another inspection just before the race.