FSC partners with Pacific Energy for sports development

Pacific Energy CEO Stephen Cadel [left] with FSC Acting CEO Gilbert Vakalalabure

The Fiji Sports Council has announced an exciting three-year partnership with Pacific Energy to enhance sports development across Fiji.

This collaboration comes as FSC prepares for a packed calendar of events, including Sports Development Programs and tournaments starting in March.

Pacific Energy’s sponsorship underscores their dedication to grassroots sports and youth development.

FSC Acting CEO Gilbert Vakalalabure expressed gratitude, emphasizing the impact of the partnership in uncovering talent and strengthening Fiji’s sporting future.

“This partnership is instrumental in advancing our mission to develop sports facilities and run programs at the grassroots level. With Pacific Energy’s support, we can bring meaningful opportunities to communities and inspire the next generation of athletes,” said Vakalalabure.

As part of the agreement, Pacific Energy will lease a corporate booth at HFC Stadium, using it for community engagement, events, and employee activities.

They will also provide their staff with complimentary access to FSC’s Gym, Tracks, and Aquatic Centre, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Pacific Energy CEO Stephen Cadel expressed excitement about the collaboration, calling it an opportunity to connect with the community and create engaging experiences for customers and employees.

The partnership not only strengthens ties between FSC and Pacific Energy but also paves the way for transformative opportunities in sports.

With Pacific Energy’s support, FSC aims to make 2025 a year of progress and achievement for Fiji’s sporting community.