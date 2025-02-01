FRU awaits visa for new Fijiana coach

The new Fijiana 7s and 15s coaches are expected to be announced next week as the Fiji Rugby Union has gone through the process of recruitment.

One of the two coaches selected is currently based overseas because FRU is now trying to obtain a work visa for the successful applicant.

FRU chief executive, Rovereto Nayacalevu, revealed on the Sports Hub show on FBC TV that the panel have interviewed those who applied.

He says recommendations for the new coaches have been processed and made to the FRU Board for consideration.

“The Board has a sub-committee that looks at any recommendations and the Board has passed its approval, the offer has been given to both the candidates for the 7s program and 15s program.”

Nayacalevu adds they had a lot of interest from overseas and Fiji as well.

One thing is for sure, the new Fijiana 7s or Fijiana 15s coach is based overseas as FRU is trying to get the necessary work visa.

“There was huge overseas interests and also a lot of locals that applied for the positions, currently we are working through the paperwork to ensure the relevant work visas are obtained before we make those announcements.”

Both positions were vacant after Moses Rauluni and Saiasi Fuli resigned last year.