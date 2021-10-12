Footballer charged for attempted murder

A Brazilian footballer has been charged with attempted murder after kicking a referee in the head during a lower league match.

Sport Club Sao Paulo player William Ribeiro attacked Rodrigo Crivellaro after he awarded a foul against him on Monday.

The match against Guarani was suspended in the second half and Crivellaro was taken to hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The referee was later released from hospital while Ribeiro has been sacked.