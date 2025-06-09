Youngsters in national extended squad

Rewa’s Neemish Prasad, Asivorosi Rabo, and Ba’s Ryan Naresh.

Three rising stars, Rewa’s Neemish Prasad, Asivorosi Rabo, and Ba’s Ryan Naresh have earned their first call-up to the extended 38-member Fiji national football squad for the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup in Papua New Guinea next month.

The young trio impressed public and fans alike with their performances during the recent Inter-District Championship in Ba, earning praise for their energy and skill on the field.

The extended squad features10 players from Rewa FC, 8 from Labasa, 7 from Ba, 4 from Lautoka, 3 each from Navua and Nadi, 2 from Suva, and 1 from Nadroga.

Assistant coach Marika Rodu, who led the selection process, said the focus now is on building a competitive side capable of performing well at the regional tournament.

Fiji has been drawn in Group B, alongside Vanuatu and PNG Red.

