Yamal joins Forbes' top 10 highest-paid footballers for 2025

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Barcelona’s 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal has gate-crashed football’s financial elite, landing among Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid players in 2025, topped by Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ latest list, opens new tab with a staggering $280 million in earnings this year, maintaining his stranglehold on football’s financial summit after the 40-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese forward, who became the first footballer to reach billionaire status and had topped the world’s highest-paid athletes list for three consecutive years in May, is inching closer to scoring 1,000 career goals.

Article continues after advertisement

His long-time rival Lionel Messi sits second at $130 million, with the 38-year-old Inter Miami forward earning the majority through off-field deals.

Messi’s endorsement portfolio includes Adidas, Lay’s and Mastercard, while he also launched a sports drink last year.

French striker Karim Benzema rounds out the nine-figure earners in third place at $104 million, benefiting from his move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe ($95 million) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ($80 million) complete the top five — two players tipped to battle for Ballon d’Or supremacy in the coming decade.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.