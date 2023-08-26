Xavier College defends Girls Open title

Xavier College has defended the Girls Open title in the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School Soccer IDC.
The side defeated Ba Sanatan College 1-0 in the Open Girls final.
This is the third consecutive year that Xavier College has won the title.
Article continues after advertisement
The winning team was the runner-up in 2018, and won in 2019 and 2020.
Coach, Krishneel Singh acknowledges the high-level of competition displayed by the girls from all teams, but commends the efforts by their players.
Singh says they claimed victory again, as promised to their supporters.
The Under-19 final is underway, Labasa College leads Kamil College 1-0 at halftime.
Meanwhile, Labasa Sangam College has claimed the Under-17 title, while Lautoka Central College has been crowned the new Under-15 champio
Advertisement