Xavier College defends Girls Open title

Xavier College has defended the Girls Open title in the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School Soccer IDC.

The side defeated Ba Sanatan College 1-0 in the Open Girls final.

This is the third consecutive year that Xavier College has won the title.

The winning team was the runner-up in 2018, and won in 2019 and 2020.

Coach, Krishneel Singh acknowledges the high-level of competition displayed by the girls from all teams, but commends the efforts by their players.

Singh says they claimed victory again, as promised to their supporters.

The Under-19 final is underway, Labasa College leads Kamil College 1-0 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Labasa Sangam College has claimed the Under-17 title, while Lautoka Central College has been crowned the new Under-15 champio