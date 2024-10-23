Waranivalu, Goundar join squad for Tahiti clash

Tevita Waranivalu (left) and Madhwan Goundar

Fiji Football League Golden Ball Award winner Tevita Waranivalu and veteran midfielder Madhwan Goundar will join the national squad for their match against Tahiti in the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup.

Coach Jerry Sam noted that most of the players had their first taste of international competition in the previous match against Papua New Guinea, with only four returning players in the team.

He says despite efforts to regroup after the first quarter in their opener against PNG, the team struggled to get back into the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys are gaining valuable exposure from the tournament, which will help them in the long run.”

Sam also says discipline is a key issue, with fouls hindering their efforts to mount a comeback.

Fiji will face Tahiti today at 2 pm in Honiara after losing 8-6 to Papua New Guinea yesterday.

Tomorrow the side will meet hosts Solomon Islands at 4 pm.