Tailevu Naitasiri determined to escape relegation

Action from the Tailevu vs Ba match

Taking on Rewa will not be an easy match for the Tailevu Naitasiri side as they hope to escape relegation this season.

Currently placed last on the Digicel Fiji Premier League table, head coach Priyant Mannu says they aim to make minimal mistakes.

He adds the Delta Tigers are more experienced but they’ll give their all this weekend, so it is vital for them to maintain focus.

“We know Rewa went to the OFC Men’s Champions League earlier this year, which makes them more experienced. We are also working on our finishing as missed opportunities can cost us”.

Mannu is aware of the severity of their upcoming match and remains resolute.

The two teams are set to battle at 3 pm this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Other DFPL matches on the same day and time will see Ba FC facing Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Nadi hosting Navua at Prince

Charles Park, and Nadroga traveling to Churchill Park to play Lautoka.

Labasa will host Suva on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm.

You can listen to the Suva and Labasa match commentary live on Mirchi FM.