Suva FC gears up for OFC Futsal Champions League

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Suva FC will compete against four Oceania football teams in the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia next month.

The draws were conducted at the OFC Headquarters in Auckland today.

The capital city side will compete against Veitongo FC of Tonga, Mataks FC of Solomon Islands, Vanuatu’s UNV FC and hosts AS PTT of New Caledonia.

Article continues after advertisement

The teams will play in a round robin format before the top two teams play for the title.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League will kick-off on April 23rd.

Meanwhile the draws for the OFC Under-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti were held yesterday.

Fiji has been grouped with regional giants, New Zealand, Vanuatu and Cook Islands in Pool A.

New Caledonia are top seeds in Pool B, which includes Samoa, hosts Tahiti and the qualifying winner.

The qualifying tournament will be held in Tonga on April 13th-19th.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

It will be contested by Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, American Samoa and Tonga.

The OFC Under-16 Men’s Championship will be held on August 28th- September 10th.

The winner and runner-up will represent the Oceania region at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup next year.