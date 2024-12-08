Stage set for NCC final

Buiduna FC of Tailevu Naitasiri [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Buiduna will be banking on the experience of their senior players when they face Labasa Northpole in the Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship.

Buiduna strength lies in its balanced squad of seasoned district players and emerging youth talents like, Geary Kubu,Prashant Chand and Abhishek Deo, who have played vital roles in helping their side reach the final.

This will be the first time for Buiduna to feature in the NCC final, marking a significant achievement in the club’s history.

However, Labasa Northpole should not be counter out, as they have been impressive over the past few days, securing dominate wins under the guidance of coach Ravinesh Kumar.

The final will take place at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Suva at 1pm.