Spain ends Italy's unbeaten run

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 7, 2021 9:39 am

Spain has ended Italy’s world-record 37-game unbeaten run this morning after beating Roberto Mancini’s side 2-1 in an enthralling encounter to reach the Nations League final.

Manchester City’s Ferran Torres scored Spain’s goals to send Luis Enrique’s side to Sunday’s final against either Belgium or France.

Italy will face the losers of Thursday’s game between Belgium and France at Juventus’ stadium in Sunday’s third-place play-off at the same venue.

