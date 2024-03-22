Sherman to reflect and assess friendlies performance

The Digicel Fiji Football national men’s team is focused on maintaining their positive momentum from the recent FIFA International Friendly as they gear up for the upcoming OFC Nations Cup.

Head coach, Rob Sherman, emphasized the importance of reviewing their performance in the friendlies by analyzing video clips to pinpoint strengths and areas needing improvement.

Sherman also highlighted the team’s intention to recruit more international players to strengthen the squad for the Nations Cup.

The Nations Cup is scheduled to be held in June in Vanuatu.