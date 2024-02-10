Sanatan Dharm to discuss player eligibility amidst controversy

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji will convene tomorrow to address the controversy surrounding player eligibility criteria for the upcoming Sanatan IDC Convention.

The eligibility requirements outlined in a January 30th release by the Sanatan Dharm Sports Wing have drawn significant criticism for their discriminatory nature.

The press release stipulated that only “pure Sanatan followers” who adhere solely to the Sanatan faith and do not practice any other religion would be permitted to participate.

This restriction excluded individuals who identify as Hindu, TISI, Andhra, Sikh, Nepali, or Gujarati, sparking outrage and accusations of prejudice.

The controversy deepened when Sports Wing committee member Naren Chand told media that the criteria, including requiring players’ parents to be Hindu, was unanimously agreed upon by all 25 Sabha branches to avoid late-hour protests and complaints.

However, National Secretary Krishneel Krishan Tiwari has clarified that the statement does not represent an official statement.

He is urging Sanatan followers and general public not to panic by this unofficial press release.

Tiwari says that National President Dhirendra Nand will issue an official statement regarding player eligibility after tomorrow’s delegates’ meeting.