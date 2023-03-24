Ronaldo scores on record-breaking appearance

[Source: Reuters Sports]
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for the most international caps as Portugal played Liechtenstein and celebrated the milestone with a record-extending goal.
Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, won his 197th cap, surpassing Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa, as he returned to the starting line-up and captained his country in their Euro 2024 Group J qualifier at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.
He converted a 51st-minute penalty – his first goal against the tiny Alpine principality – as the home side went 3-0 up after being only one goal ahead at the break.
It extended Ronaldo’s record for the most goals in international football to 119, although he had earlier missed gilt-edged chances when he skied the ball in front of goal and glanced a header wide.
Ronaldo had been benched by former coach Fernando Santos for their final two games at last year’s World Cup in Qatar where Portugal lost in the quarter-finals to Morocco.