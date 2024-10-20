Rakiraki claims senior division title in IDC

In a tightly contested Senior Division final at the 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship, Rakiraki emerged victorious after a nail-biting 8-7 penalty shootout win over Dreketi.

The match, which ended 0-0 after extra time, showcased both teams’ defensive resilience and determination.

Despite several chances throughout regulation and extra time, neither side could break the deadlock, pushing the game into penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

Rakiraki kept their nerve to outscore Dreketi 8-7, dramatically securing the Senior Division title.

The win marks a significant achievement for Rakiraki as they lifted the championship trophy after a gruelling match.