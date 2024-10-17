Northland Tailevu through to the semifinal

Northland Tailevu became the first team to secure a place in the semifinals of the Senior Division at the FMF Inter-District Championship after a 3-1 victory over Taveuni.

The win ensures Northland’s progression in the tournament, while Taveuni’s campaign faces uncertainty.

In another Senior Division match, Rakiraki and Dreketi played to a 2-2 draw.

In the Premier Division, Lami and Nasinu battled to a 1-1 draw, leaving both teams with shared points.

In another premier division game Savusavu and Tavua are currently playing with Tavua leading 1-0.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of the super premier matches on MIRCHI FM.