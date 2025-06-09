Nasinu confident despite absence of Dau

[File Photo]

The Nasinu Futsal team will head into this year’s Extra Futsal IDC without one of its brightest young stars, Maikah Dau, but the side remains confident that others will rise to the occasion.

Dau, who played a huge role for Nasinu last season and also this year, has since gone on to captain the national under-17 side, leaving a noticeable gap in Nasinu’s attacking setup.

Nasinu is drawn in Group B alongside defending champs Suva, Ba, and Labasa; a pool team president Jagindar Singh describes as one of the toughest in the competition, with all teams having won their respective zones.

“We will miss him (Maikah Dau) in this competition because he has been playing a major role in this team. And we will be missing his services. But then again, someone has to step up for it and we have boys who are good.”

Nasinu has retained the core of its squad from last year, with only a few changes and the inclusion of several young players.

Singh says the focus this season has been on player development and building a strong foundation for the future.

The team has also benefited from consistent training on its home court, which it shares with the Nasinu women’s futsal side.

Many of the district’s players have come through the same development program, which Singh says has strengthened team unity and discipline.

Futsal IDC starts tomorrow at Vodafone Arena, Suva.

