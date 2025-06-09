Nadi will throw the kitchen sink at us:Babs Khan

Putting together a team for the FMF Inter District Championship in eight days is not an excuse for Power Volt Suva.

Some of the regulars in the Extra Premier League are not available for Suva in this IDC.

Head coach Babs Khan says they’re content with the one point they got out of the game against 4R Electric Lautoka yesterday.

However, he believes today’s game against Nadi is an important one.

Khans goes on to says that both teams are under a lot of pressure with Nadi losing yesterday and Suva having a draw.

The Suva mentor also says that Nadi will throw the kitchen sink at them.

The first Super Premier match kicks off at 2pm with Power Vault Suva and AAAK & Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi followed by Stratum Construction Rewa and Navua at 4pm.

4R Electric Lautoka meets Extra

Supermarket Labasa in the third game at 6pm before Ba wraps up the competition today against PartlinkAutomotive/Star Pools/Manasa Export/Equipment Express Nadroga at 8pm.

All Super Premier games live commentaries will air on Radio Fiji 2.

