Messi set for Argentina return in Puerto Rico friendly

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Lionel Messi has rejoined the Argentina squad and could feature in Tuesday’s friendly against Puerto Rico, coach Lionel Scaloni said after the forward skipped their 1-0 victory over Venezuela to play for Inter Miami at the weekend.

Messi scored twice in Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in Major League Soccer on Saturday, and Scaloni said he would speak to the 38-year-old about his fitness before deciding if he plays against Puerto Rico.

“I saw Messi play on Saturday. From what I know, he finished well. I haven’t spoken to him yet,” Scaloni told reporters on Monday.

“Now we have the last training session for tomorrow’s match, and as we always do before preparing for the final training, I’ll talk to him and if he’s in condition, he’ll play tomorrow.”

The match against Puerto Rico will take place at Inter Miami’s home venue Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after being moved from Chicago due to security and logistical concerns.

