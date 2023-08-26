Labasa College wins first-ever Secondary School Soccer IDC title

In the history of their participation in the Digicel Fiji Secondary School Soccer IDC, Labasa College has won their first-ever title in the tournament.

Labasa College is the new Under-19 champion.

The Babasiga boys defeated Kamil College 1-0 in the Under-19 final.

Kamil College defeated 2020 champion, Xavier College, in the semi-final.

Coach, Roneel Ram says they are over the moon for the win.

Ram commends their players’ discipline which they were able maintain throughout the tournament, enabling them to claim their first-ever title.

The Labasa College Coach dedicates the win to their faithful supporters.

In other grades; Lautoka Central College won the Under-15 title, Labasa Sangam College earned the Under-17 title, and Xavier College defended the Girls Open title.