Kumar to head Pro league club

Fiji FA General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar.

Fiji Football Association General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, has been tasked with spearheading the establishment of the new OFC professional league club, Bula Boys FC.

Although the Bula Boys FC will operate as a separate entity from the Fiji FA, the association, as a major shareholder, will assist the club during its startup phase.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf confirmed that Kumar will be responsible for getting the club’s operations in place and meeting the necessary deadlines before the new professional league season begins.

Article continues after advertisement

While Kumar will be leading the initial setup, his long-term position with the club will be reviewed once a new board is in place.

The inaugural season of the Pro League is scheduled to run from January to May 2026.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.