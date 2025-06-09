IDC celebrations on hold

Rewa’s victory at the FMF Inter-District Championship in Ba.

Celebrations for Extra Supermarket Rewa’s victory at the FMF Inter-District Championship in Ba have been scheduled for the end of the year.

Rewa President Nazil Buksh says the celebrations have been shifted as they have a busy schedule next month, with players committed to both district and national duties.

The majority of Rewa players will be busy with upcoming tournaments, hence the celebrations is not their focus at the moment.

“Firstly we’re having the futsal IDC this weekend, after that, a few players will be leaving for New Zealand in the NZFFIDC. When they come back there’s MSG Cup, the Prime Ministers Cup that will be held in PNG. When that finishes off, after three days there’s pacific Cup in Auckland, when players return there’s NCC in the first week of December and then we’ll have some breathing space.”

He mentions that the Nausori Town Council had reached out to them regarding celebrations.

He is calling out to fans to bear with the team as they fulfil national and district duties over the next few weeks.

