Goals galore in UEFA Champions League

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their sixth goal against Bayer Leverkusen [Source: Reuters]

The UEFA Champions league matches produced a spectacular scorelines as high-scoring thrillers marked most of the matches this morning.

Holders Paris St Germain scored three times in seven minutes at the end of a rollercoaster first half on the way to crushing hosts Bayer Leverkusen 7-2.

Desire Doue scored twice for the French side who earned a club record-equalling sixth consecutive win in the Champions League, including last season, and top the league phase table after three matches with a maximum nine points.

Arsenal thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 thanks to a devastating second-half broadside at the Emirates Stadium to secure a third successive Champions League victory.

What had been a compelling contest with little between the sides became an Arsenal rout with goals by Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and a brace from Viktor Gyokeres leaving Diego Simeone’s side shell-shocked.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha scored in each half as they overcame conceding an own goal to comfortably beat Copenhagen 4-2

Francesco Esposito made up for an earlier horror miss to score his first Champions League goal as Inter Milan thumped hosts Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in Brussels make it three wins from three in the competition this season.

PSV Eindhoven’s Dennis Man scored twice as the home side handed Napoli a 6-2 thrashing after coming from a goal down to get their first win in this season’s Champions League.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak to 12 straight matches as his side recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory at Villarreal.

Newcastle United’s Harvey Barnes came off the bench to score twice and Anthony Gordon netted for the third consecutive Champions League game as the hosts beat Benfica 3-0.

A Fermin Lopez hat-trick and two goals from Marcus Rashford powered Barcelona to a crushing 6-1 Champions League victory over Olympiacos, with the Greek side left fuming over a controversial red card early in the second half.

[Source: Reuters]

