Gabbia and Maldini named in Italy's Nations League squad

[Source: Reuters]

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has named AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia and Monza forward Daniel Maldini in a 23-man squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Gabbia and Maldini are among four new inclusions in the squad, which also features Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and AS Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli.

Maldini follows in the footsteps of his father Paolo, an Italy great who won 126 caps for the national team, and his grandfather Cesare, who last represented Italy 61 years ago.

Gabbia gets his opportunity following a good start to the season at Milan, including scoring the winning goal in their derby win against Inter Milan in late September.

However, there was no place in the squad for Federico Chiesa, currently struggling with an injury at Liverpool, and Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni.

Italy host Belgium on Thursday and Israel on Oct. 14 in the Nations League.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Michele Di Gregorio (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs)

Forwards: Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Daniel Maldini (Monza), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta)