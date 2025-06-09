Futsal coach thankful for eligibility rule

National Futsal head coach Jose Gerardo

National Futsal head coach Jose Gerardo welcomes the Fiji Football Association’s new player eligibility rule.

The rule requires players to commit exclusively to either futsal or football competitions.

He says it’s a very positive step for the development of both codes.

Gerardo goes on to say that we need players who are fully focused and dedicated to one game as this will help raise the professionalism and consistency we need at the national level.

He adds the new regulation will allow futsal players to train and compete at higher intensity, while ensuring footballers can dedicate the same effort to the 11-a-side format.

Meanwhile, the Extra Futsal IDC 2025 once again proved to be a valuable platform for identifying new talent, with defending champions Suva retaining their title after defeating Tailevu Naitasiri 3–0 in the final.

Gerardo commended the overall organization of the event and thanked Fiji FA and Extra Supermarket for their continued support in promoting the growth of futsal in the country.

