Fiji to pay more emphasis on beach soccer

Fiji will now be paying more attention to Beach Soccer as it does to the other formats of the sport.

This was Jerry Sam’s comment on Fiji’s future in beach soccer.

Sam says the team performance was impressive yesterday against defending champion Tahiti and with good support, this team will reach greater heights.

“I think now we have to take this game seriously in Fiji. These are opportunities for these players, not only football but we have beach soccer and futsal there. We are all playing for the country, if you get the opportunity, why not go for beach soccer”

The side is on a break today and will be back on the sand against Tonga for the third-place playoff tomorrow at 11:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, defending champions, Tahiti will be battling the Solomon Islands at 1.45 pm for a place in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Dubai next year.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.