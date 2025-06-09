FANCA Nations World Cup set for Nadi showdown

[Source:Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Muslim FANCA Sports Federation football tournament will kick off in Nadi on Monday.

The week-long Classic Buses FANCA Nations World Cup will feature teams from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and USA.

Hundreds of players will feature in five divisions including the legends, masters, youth, premiers, and veterans.

This year’s event is especially significant as it forms part of the 100-Year Centennial Celebrations of the Fiji Muslim League.

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It marks a century of service and contribution to the Muslim community in Fiji.

The live commentaries of the premier semifinal on Saturday and final on Sunday will air on Radio Fiji Two.