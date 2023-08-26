Exciting day of football in the North

[ Source : Fiji Secondary School Football Association/Facebook]

Fans in the North are up for an exciting weekend of football with the finals of the Digicel Fiji Secondary School Soccer IDC set for today.

The finals of all grades will be held today at Subrail Park in Labasa.

In the Under-19 grade, Labasa College was the last team to secure its spot after battling a determined Tavua College side in the semi-final.

The match went into penalty kick with Labasa College coming out with a 5-4 win.

The two teams were tied 1-all in their match and went into a tiebreaker.

Labasa College will now face Ba representative, Kamil College for the last dance.

In the U17 grade, Labasa Sangam College faces Vashist Muni College.

Labasa College takes on Lautoka Central College in the U15 final.

In the girls’ open final, Ba Sanatan College meets defending champion Xavier College.