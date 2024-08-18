Diyalowai double in second win

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Fiji recorded its second win at the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup at Friendship Hall in the Solomon Islands today.

After beating Tahiti 2-1 last night, Fiji after making a slow start defeated Tonga 4-nil.

Sofi Diyalowai scored a double and netted her first just after 10 seconds, however, the side failed to build on that lead in the first half something coach Jerry Sam wasn’t happy about.

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Diyalowai got Fiji’s second goal in the first minute after the break while Koleta Likuculacula and captain Unaisi Tuberi also had their names on the scoresheet.

Likuculacula now have three goals in the competition after scoring two against Tahiti last night.

The national side will have a rest tomorrow before playing New Zealand at 4pm on Tuesday.