Delai makes historic FIFA World Cup debut for Fiji

Fijian Football referee Torika Delai has made history on football’s biggest stage by becoming only the second referee from the country to officiate at a FIFA World Cup event.

The 32-year-old took charge of the Group C clash between Norway and Ecuador at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025 this morning, where Ecuador beat 2-0 and marking her debut at a global tournament and a proud milestone for Fiji and the Oceania region.

Delai’s appointment places her alongside trailblazer Finau Vulivuli, who was the first Fijian to officiate at multiple FIFA World Cups, cementing Fiji’s growing presence in world football.

She led an international officiating team featuring Natalia Lumukana from the Solomon Islands and New Zealand’s Allys Clipsham as assistant referees, underlining FIFA’s push for diversity and regional representation in the women’s game.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says Delai’s selection reflected years of hard work and determination.

“Torika’s appointment to officiate at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is a moment of great pride for Fiji. It reflects years of commitment, perseverance, and hard work. Her achievement will inspire many young Fijians, especially women, to believe that they too can excel in this sport.”

Fiji FA Referees Director Avinesh Narayan praised Delai’s composure and performance in her World Cup debut.

“Torika showed great confidence and control throughout the match. She has set a new benchmark for Fijian referees and proven that we can perform with distinction on the global stage.”

Delai was the only referee from the Oceania Football Confederation appointed to the tournament — a testament to her consistency, professionalism and the success of Fiji FA’s referee development programmes.

Her historic debut not only celebrates individual achievement but also marks a defining moment for Fijian football — one that signals the nation’s growing influence in the global game.

