Dau to lead Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Junior Bula Boys will be led by Maikah Dau to its first FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Qatar next month.

He was announced as the team captain after the team presented its I-Tatau to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba yesterday.

The youngster is the son of former national rep Lorima Dau.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC Sports, Dau who has also played for Nasinu senior team says he’s honoured to lead Fiji’s historical campaign.

”It’s really not a challenge because we know each other and we are in the same age group so we help each other with whatever needs to be done on the pitch and off the pitch”.

21 players will represent Fiji at the U17 World Cup next month where the side is in the same group with Argentina, Tunisia and Belgium.

They’ll leave for Saudi Arabia next Wednesday where they are going to be based for two weeks before heading to Qatar.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.