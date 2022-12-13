Coaching next for Fiji Kulas rep

Digicel national women’s football team rep Koleta Likuculacula. [Source: FijiFA]

Digicel Fiji Kulas rep Koleta Likuculacula is planning to move into coaching.

This is after completing a five-day FIFA/OFC C License Coaching Course at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva recently.

Likuculacula was one of the five Kulas reps that attended the course.

Speaking to Fiji FA media, the national rep says she has the passion for football and now there’s an opportunity to coach after retiring.

She adds Fiji FA has been doing a lot in the development of women’s football.

The Ba rep thinks it will not be long when we see our national women’s football team on the global stage.

Some of the Kulas that took part in the course are, Cema Nasau, Jotivini Tabua, Veniana Ranadi, and Unaisi Tuberi.