Bula Boys prepare for third place play-off

The Digicel Bula Boys will be trying to secure third place in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup in Tahiti tomorrow.

After the side’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss to hosts Vanuatu in the semifinal, head coach Rob Sherman says he will be giving chances to other players.

He adds they have met Tahiti before in the pool stage and are aware of what to expect from them.

“Well, we’ll consider what we need to do. You know, obviously we’ve got a squad of 23 and, you know, there’s opportunity maybe for other players to get some grass type”

The Bula Boys will take on Tahiti for a third place finish at 12 noon tomorrow.