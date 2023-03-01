Fijians locked in for NRL round one

[Source: One NZ Warriors/ Twitter]

Former Fiji Bati centre Brayden Wiliame has been named to play his first NRL game since round 18 of 2021.

This follows a stint with Perpignan in French rugby after making the switch two years ago.

He has been named in the backs with former Bati winger Marcelo Montoya.

They are set to face former Bati and Knights props Daniel and Jacob Saifiti of the Knights

Young Sunia Turuva is on the starting line-up for the Panthers, Viliame Kikau for the Bulldogs and Apisai Koroisau for the Wests Tigers.

Eels trio Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campell-Gillard will be in action in the round one opener for the Eels against the Storm tomorrow.