FIFA launches 2022 World Cup Legacy fund

[Source: Reuters]

FIFA launched a $50 million legacy fund for social programmes in collaboration with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar and the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

In November 2022, world soccer’s governing body FIFA had promised the legacy fund from 2022 World Cup proceeds would be used to help “some of the most vulnerable people in the world”.

Revenues from previous World Cups have been put into legacy funds for the host nation to use for the development of the game and the $50 million corresponds to approximately 1% of the commercial revenue raised around the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA said it would team up with WHO to support its “Beat the Heat” initiative to safeguard the health and safety of high-risk individuals from extreme heat.

Qatar came under intense pressure over its treatment of foreign workers working in extreme conditions, leading many to raise concerns, although the Middle Eastern country has denied that workers were exploited.

Partnering with UNHCR would help refugees by “enhancing access to basic services”, FIFA added.

FIFA also said they would help to “economically empower” women entrepreneurs by supporting the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, which was launched by the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC) earlier this year.

The ITC said the legacy fund has pledged $16.6 million to the WEIDE Fund, with an initial deposit of $5 million.

On the soccer front, Qatar’s Aspire Academy and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme led by Arsene Wenger would collaborate in identifying young talent in remote areas in developing countries.

However, Amnesty International said the fund does nothing for families of migrant workers who died or were exploited when building Qatar’s stadiums for the World Cup.

In 2022, Amnesty and other rights groups had led calls for FIFA to compensate migrant workers in Qatar for human rights abuses by setting aside $440 million, matching the World Cup prize money.

At the World Cup in Doha, Infantino said a workers’ support and insurance fund set up in 2018 by Qatar had provided compensation of more than $350 million to workers in cases mainly related to non-payment of wages