Police Blues take title back to Nasova after 3 year wait

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Police Blues clinched the Ratu Sukuna Cricket title after three years, defeating Army by 7 wickets with a 117-run chase at Albert Park, Suva.

This marks their second Sukuna Cricket victory since the competition began in 2009, with their last win dating back to 2020.

Police Cricket Manager Viliame Soko credited the team’s determination and strategy, sharing that the acting police commissioner’s call to “win” became the team’s mantra.

“Our game plan was simple. The acting commissioner of police told the team that the call sign is ‘WIN’ so we took that intent seriously, put strategies in place, and executed well today, it was a very good game. We avoided making mistakes and the end result was us taking the trophy back to Nasova after so many years.”

He also extended thanks to Cricket Fiji Chairman Meli Saubulinayau and acknowledged the good weather which was essential for a strong performance.