Look out for Ono-i-Lau: Tupou

Suva Warriors captain Seru Tupou believes Ono-i-Lau will be a team to be reckoned with in upcoming tournaments.

Ono-i-Lau gave Suva a good run for its money but the Capital City side held on to clinch an 11-run win.

Tupou says their opponents showed a lot of potential and should be one to look out for.

“Yes they gave us a good game. Most of them came from the Island. They have a lot of good, young players. I think if they come next year, they should be the team to look out for. So, they can go rebuild, assess their weakness and come strong next year.”



Tupou says the tournament was a good platform for new and younger players a platform to showcase their talent.

Suva dedicated the win to their families.