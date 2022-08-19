Second gold for Toia

Evueli Toia of St Vincent High School

Running nine to 10 kilometres every day in preparation for the Coca-Cola Games has paid off for Evueli Toia of St Vincent High School.

The Dawasamu, Tailevu native won his second gold medal at the Fiji Finals today in the boy’s 3000m open grade.

The 17-year-old won gold in the senior boys 1500m yesterday and has done it again this morning.

Savenaca Namokoli of Balata Secondary School from Nadroga settled for silver while Christopher Tikolutu of Namosi High School scooped bronze.