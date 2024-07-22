Chess Fiji to celebrate International Chess Day

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation / Facebook]

Chess players worldwide celebrated International Chess Day that was initiated by Federation International des Echecs (FIDE) on July 20 1924.

The sport has since reached 193 countries.

The Fiji Chess Federation released photos from the past decade and anticipates more memorable moments to celebrate International Chess Day.

The Federation, registered with FIDE in 1979, has achieved international titles like Women’s FIDE Master and Candidate Master.

Fiji’s officials hold titles such as FIDE Arbiter and FIDE Instructor for organizing and coaching.

In the 2022 Olympiad, Fiji won two titles, their highest achievement in a single World Chess Championship.

The upcoming 45th World Chess Olympiad in Budapest will feature Makayla Sukhu and Yash Krishen Maharaj representing the country.

The next Fiji Rapid Chess Championship will take place at The University of the South Pacific, Laucala Bay, Suva this Saturday.