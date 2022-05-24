Character of players speaks volume

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings believes the character of his players played a huge role in their success in Toulouse.

Gollings says despite the jetlag of long travelling hours and having to wait to play the last fixture of the day in the tournament, the team showed up and did what they had to do.

He says the plan was to win and the team delivered.

“We lost to Ireland in our first game in Singapore so we knew they were a very capable side and can put teams under a lot of pressure. We came up with a game plan and the players really focused themselves, hungry for that win and I’m happy to say they performed brilliantly in the final.”

Gollings adds he’s happy with how fast the experienced players connected with the younger ones and this was reflected on the field.

Fiji is in Pool A with USA, Wales and Spain for the London 7s which kicks off on Saturday.